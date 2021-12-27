Your Writer Performance Review & Opportunity to Consult With Me

It's the end of the year and time for your performance review!
If that makes you break into a sweat, don't worry, this is a self-assessment I suggest to editing clients and no one else will see it except you.
I recommend doing these in June and December because the year often flies by (or crawls by, in which case, this can be perfect to do halfway through the year to get things moving) and with all that's happening in the world, it's easier than ever to get off track.
I suggest scheduling a couple of hours to answer these questions. Perhaps in a neutral setting like a park, a library, or a coffee shop/diner where you are anonymous. In your home, in your writing space, you're surrounded by your identity--clothes, furniture, posters, books, etc. There might also be other people in the house--family, roommates, partners, children. It can be difficult to disconnect from this identity to see both the reality and the possibilities of you as a writer and your writing.
If you feel stuck or scattered in response to any question, move on to the next and go back at the end or schedule time to return to this exercise in a few days.
Here we go!
What is your current writing practice—when do you write, how often, how much? How productive was this arrangement and what needs adjusting?
What are your strengths as a writer? What do you need to work on?
How would you rate your writing life this year on a scale of 1-10, 10 being fantastic?
What was your priority goal this year and did you achieve it? If not, why?
What were the surprises this year, both good and bad?
What support or resources did you take advantage of and what did/didn’t pay off?
As a writer, what scares you and how has that inhibited you? For example, never being published, receiving bad reviews, a project you care about fizzling out, etc.
How have you grown as a writer? What did you learn?
How did you step out of your comfort zone? If you didn’t, why?
Where might you need to pivot in terms of your goal—approach, leveling up, different goal?
For next year, answer the following questions quickly, without thinking too much:
What do you want to accomplish next year (dream big!) and what are three steps you can take toward that goal?
What actions can you take to turn the fear listed above into an opportunity to challenge yourself?
How can you be more uniquely yourself as a writer in terms of your practice, your writing, and how you engage with the writing community/world?
Whatever your answers to these questions, you showed up for your writing and that's a WIN.
And there is no such thing as failed writing. Everything written is a step forward and a learning/growth experience.
That's why it's called a writing practice.
CONSULTATION & EDITORIAL ASSESSMENT OFFICER - Book Now! Space is Limited
If you'd like to have a one hour consulting session by phone or Zoom to go over the answers to the self-assessment and for an editorial assessment of five pages of your work, get in touch! These will be conducted as booked, with some taking place in January--perfect way to start the new year!
The fee is $100. Space is limited!
Contact me by January 31st: therealwriter@gmail.com
Comments