Holiday Editing Deals! Start 2018 on the Right Track!

I have had a fantastic year working with many repeat clients. It's exciting to see them grow and read their new stories and poems!

I have openings for new clients now and am offering some holiday deals for Thanksgiving weekend so writers can start 2018 off on the right track with their writing project.

FIRST DEAL: Read & Critiques

I'm offering 50/75/100 page Read & Critiques for $2.00 per page. A 20% discount! This service includes a follow up call and unlimited questions. Whether it’s been a long time since you squared the beginning of your book with the rest of the story or have just started now is a good time to check in with a professional.

SECOND DEAL: Build Your Own Service

If you've had a development edit of your book from another editor and are seeking query/pitch assistance, or just need to brainstorm and/or ask me questions about publishing and discuss the viability of your story, I'm also offering one hour of my time for a reduced rate of $60 per hour for whatever you need: brainstorming session, Q&A, query letter and pitch, or a mix of all of these. Depending on the service you choose, we'll work by phone or email.

Projects must be completed by February 28, 2018 so the last booking date available will be February 10, 2018.

Begin 2018 as you mean to go on: STRONG.

*Once you've made your purchase, email me at therealwriter@gmail.com to share info about your work and your needs.*

Please use "HOLIDAY EDITING DEAL" in the subject line.

Offers end midnight, Sunday, November 26 and the fee is nonrefundable.

And check my website later this weekend, as I was part of a panel on publishing at the Enoch Pratt Library in West Baltimore recently, and I'll be providing the link to the podcast soon. The group was a terrific mix of self-published and traditionally published authors, small press/publishing professionals, and editors. So much good information!

Happy Holidays!