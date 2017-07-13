Keep Calm and Take a Break: Three Reasons to Press Pause on Your Writing Practice





If you've read my post on taking stock of the past year on New Year's Day (or week) and choosing a theme/goal/word for the next year of writing, then you may already be primed for what I'm about to suggest. If not, keep an open mind. If you haven't read it, go here. You get to burn stuff. Enjoy.

Halfway through a year, I also pause to take stock. See what I've accomplished, what I haven't, what's sucking up all my energy (good or bad). Where I'm overcommitted. If I need a break from writing.

If you're already breathing into a paper bag or scratching at a sudden case of hives, change "break" to "pause."

Some people are afraid to stop--sorry! Pause--because they're afraid they'll lose momentum--fall behind, be forgotten, lose their ideas. Lose their skills.

Au contraire, my friend. There is an art to it. There is a purpose. There is a greener side. I've been taking a break for the last month or so because I took on too many community projects and editing jobs in the first six months of the year and needed to start extricating myself and turning things down so I could have space and quiet to think, to listen, to contemplate, to read. All to rev up my writing engine again.

I've been hiding at home on weekends, not making any plans, sitting in the backyard reading (sometimes research, making notes) and watching birds. Lest you think that's very sad and boring, there are a few pairs that keep coming back to my yard to mate so...yeah. Bird sex. Top that. And it's all fodder for poems. At least three or four.

The first thing to do when preparing for a break is to get off the Word Count Wheel and put down your "Publish or Bust" sign. You have to stop looking to other people to define your writing practice. It's not a competition. Or if the problem is you and your unrealistic expectations--let them go. Pry your fingers from the keyboard. Drop the pen. Step away. Take a breath.

And it goes without saying (but I'll say it anyway) that you should cut way back on your phone and Internet use during this time. As much as possible. At least stop checking social media.

So why would I suggest such a reckless thing? Here are three reasons. Which one's yours?

Just Getting it Down

You know when something isn't working. You know when you feel like you're pushing/forcing your writing and there's no spark. You're just getting it down. You're writing but you're not "feeling it." Sometimes this is useful when you don't have a lot of time to write--just get it down and then on the second pass you can flesh it out.

The trouble is, when you push too hard for too long, you could end up with very unsatisfactory results that can give you the impression that you can't write, or that it's the wrong project and you should shelve it. If this is a pattern with you, you might have several unfinished projects. One more makes things worse.

When you are plowing down the writing road trying to get to the destination before dark, you're missing the scenery, the singing along with the radio, the rest stops along the way with the shops full of kitsch you don't need and people walking their cute dogs.

Slow down. You're too focused on the end result instead of the process and you're not enjoying yourself.

Even just taking a break for a few days or a week can help. Put a note on your calendar, the refrigerator, the bathroom mirror that says "I will start writing again (date)." Write down what isn't working and the issues you need to solve or questions you need to answer.

Then let the dust settle and get some perspective. Do some plotting/outlining/blue skying about the book. Keep a pad in your bag and in the car, anywhere you spend time, so you can jot down any ideas, or answers, or solutions that come to you. Don't follow them yet. Give it more time. Wait until the date you've chosen to return to your writing.

When that time comes, set limits like "I will work on just this scene for two hours today" and stick to it, really immersing yourself and seeing where the writing takes you. Go deep, don't skim the surface. Give yourself the time to explore and take risks. Turn down some side roads and be surprised by what you find.

Working within a container (setting limits) but giving yourself the opportunity to take risks (freedom) is a practice poets who write in form know well. There's something very liberating about working within the boundaries of the container. It can often produce your best work. You're keeping track of time, but also giving yourself room to dive deep.





Monkey Writing Mind

Maybe you have too many ideas/options creating a cacophony in your head. It sounds like the New York Stock Exchange in there.

Maybe you're receiving too much contradictory feedback from critique partners and beta readers, leaving you feeling paralyzed and your thoughts zooming around at a million miles an hour. You're trying to figure out the next move, which you think you must do in the next four hours because there's a word count to reach or you should have sent your pages to your critique group or your editor three days ago.

The way was clear and now, suddenly, you're not sure of the right direction for your plot, your characters, your entire writing career. Even your title sounds like it sucks. It's a mess and you're considering taking some crazy suggestion someone gave you because maybe that will make your story work. Maybe you're rewriting obsessively, buying too many craft books on Amazon, or spending too much time online looking for tips to help, etc. Whatever your means of coping, you are clearly coping and that means it's time to pause.

Don't doubt yourself. Don't damage your manuscript. Take a break until you can calmly read through feedback and your notes and know exactly what is best because the voices are gone, leaving only your intuition.

Decisions made in the heat of panic or exhaustion are never good and could set you back or kill your story. It is possible to make such a mess of a story that you can't see the way out or ruin the idea for yourself so you don't care anymore.

As with the previous reason, choose how long of a break/pause to take and when you'll get back to work. Then make a list of what you need to read/consider/work through and why. List the various suggestions and one word/sentence pros and cons for each. Maybe give each a 1-10 rating. Write down the questions you have and the worries. Now leave them be for a while and go ahead and clean the house and organize your writing space if that makes you feel better.

Do the things you have control over and see results from. But make sure to have fun too.





Well Run Dry

This one is a bit abstract, which can make it harder to accept/understand. You feel that you should be writing. You have some ideas, but aren't excited about any of them and it's like moving through molasses to sit down to write. You can't imagine ever writing again. Anything and everything seems more important--binge watching something on Netflix, laundry, clutter clearing, your car's emissions test.

In a way, you're lucky. Feeling like the the well is dry is an organic break. Allow it. Maybe you've worked very hard for the last year(s) or few months (at your job and/or your writing, family stuff) and you haven't been having any regular life fun--movies, trips, time with friends, reading for pleasure--or basic self care like exercise, healthy meals, the right amount of sleep.

This feeling of the dry well may really be part of your practice's natural rhythm and you're only just noticing because you've ignored it before and forced yourself to keep going.

Your solution is to fill the well. Read superficial magazines. Read novels that have been stacking up because you've been reading too many craft books. Go to a play, a museum, a lecture. Go dancing. Take an arts workshops making something with your hands: pottery, a mosaic, origami. Take a day trip or go hiking. Listen to music. Take walks. Take naps.

Here's the magic part: As with all of these, when you take a break, your mind is working on the answers/ideas you need help with while you focus on other things. If you're filling the well, the mind is gathering images and symbols and people and places and making connections that will surface into a story at some point.

Averted Vision

Whatever the reason for the break, before you take one, write down the issues or questions you have and set them aside to simmer. If you want to stay connected to what you're working on, do some research reading. Go visit a place related to your book. Interview someone. Go to a restaurant and eat the food your character might. Get three dimensional.

This is averted vision--in the astronomical sense. Averted vision is a technique for seeing distant objects using peripheral vision--looking to the side of an object, rather than directly at it. By using this technique, it can be possible to increase the ability to see a faint object by three or four magnitudes.

Break: The Habit

Here's why a break works: It's simple. We need them. When we overload the system a break is necessary to process the information taken in.

The more you take them, the easier and more natural it will feel. Enter them into your appointment book if you need to, at least once a month. Allow yourself to skip a day or days maybe--gasp--a week or month?) of writing once in a while. You'll come back with more passion and perspective than you left. They're a reset button. They provide an opportunity for course correction.

This is a writing practice you're living, not a "to do" list.

I just gave you a mini-break with the pictures (mine) in this post. How do you feel? Start your own "visual break" photo album by taking calming, lovely pictures whenever you can. Then take ten minutes to go through them. They will give you the mental space and clarity you need, just by looking at them.