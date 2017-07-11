An Unusual Editing Job: FROM HANDGUNS TO PAINTBRUSHES

I've been editing poetry, fiction, and nonfiction for close to thirty years now, so I think I really have seen it all at this point. But it was a surprise to be asked to edit the memoir of a man in prison. Though Jeff de Leyer has never written before, he has a compelling voice and style, a talent for drawing vivid characters and description, and creating tension and momentum. And he has an amazing story.

He gives his own reasons for writing the book on Amazon and says it better than I:

"I hand wrote my life story from a Maximum-Security prison cell where I am being held in segregation because I can no longer get along with the men in the Gang I was once the leader of. I made up my mind to change my life for a new start and this put a target on my back. This isn’t who I am anymore. I want to be able to look in the mirror and be proud of who I see. I ran the streets and took a man’s life over money and I cannot change this. I am the one who messed up my life and this is a difficult reality to accept. People fear men like me, but I have learned fear is only for a minute but love is forever. The sad reality is, I could have done anything with my life, yet I chose to chase a dream that only works out in the movies. There is no happy ending to a life of crime in real life. This book may seem like I am glorifying my life as a criminal, but this isn’t the case. My story is about a man who had to finally grow up because my reality became a million pounds that I was forced to carry on my shoulders. Most of the people I have spoken of end up dead in one way or another. It took many years, but I finally changed. Art has had a huge impact on my change and growth. I spent so many years of my life destroying everything I touched, it is finally amazing to be able to create. Although art changed my life, the woman I love, saved my life."

He was very kind to include me in the acknowledgments. I wish him well!

"I would like to thank my amazing critique editor, The Real Writer, Christine Stewart. Although I've never met you, I feel like I know you from your pages and pages and more pages of notes. Thank you for tearing my book apart and giving me the direction to make the pages flow. I now write with your suggestion of "show don't tell."

