My Pitch 2 Pub Query Feedback: Fun for Everyone!

I'm participating in Pitch to Publication (a pitch competition on Twitter) as an editor and just finished my #tenqueries yesterday. We must tweet two sessions of ten queries, but I tweeted 45 of my 95 submissions. Don't be impressed. Several editors did all of theirs. The cap was 100.

Here are my overall stats:

Feedback for 45/95 subs.

Ask: 10 partials.

Genres: Adult, New Adult, Women's Fiction, Literary Fiction, Historical Fiction, Paranormal Romance, Science Fiction, Magical Realism, Thriller.

I said I was open to most audiences and forms (didn't accept MG or YA or Horror) so I'm very happy with the range I received and my choices.

I also had submissions with LGBTQ, indigenous people, biracial, and Latina main characters. So happy to see them! If you're a person of color who writes, keep writing and keep pitching. We need more diversity in both authors and characters in the book world!

Below are all of my queries. If you're part of #p2p16 you can check and see if you missed yours (I tried to hint!), or you can learn from my feedback.

Yes = Love Maybe = Like No = Pass

Q45: A/LF. Biracial MC - excellent! Q is too symbolic/cryptic. Be clear, direct. Show develop. of story/character. NO

Q44: A/Satire. Stories. Writing fun, love voice. Q- 2 wild a ride. Not my style of dark. If like Gaitskill, use as comp. NO

Q43: That last query was Adult Fantasy. Good luck!

Q43: WC out of control! Tells me problems with: char devel, plot, pacing, struct. Either 2 books or cut back by 70k! NO

Q42:F/West. 1st 1/2 of Q fab. 2nd random. How abt dead/dream mother 4 swap instead? More confl. Intrigued tho'! YES

Q41: A/T/S/M/R. First: pick a genre! Second, love your confidence Mr. Ribeye, but Q is all flash & no substance. Focus!

Q40:A/SF/R Post-apoca almost off Earth, hurray! Not drawn in by secondary char or plot tho'. Set it on shuttle! NO

Q39: A/M. Q is rushed & needs rising action 2 bridge 2 killer. Rare male narr! Good fath/dghtr tension. Pgs got me. YES.

Q38:A/MR. War vet, PTSD--current. Q missg rising action--need add'l detail/action. Like writing, char's, but didn't grab

Q37: A/UF/R Nd better set up of world/context. Shifter? Clan? Slavers? Love fem MC as unlikely hero. WC bit low. NO

Q36: NA/LF/R Apprec. the asexuality angle--topical--but taking care of siblings higher concept than rest of plot. NO

Q35: SF/R Do Androids Dream of a Bk Deal? Antag. motiv. nds wrk & Chaucer refer. odd but loved pgs. Better pay off! YES

Q34: LF/Upmrkt/WF--long tradition of sibling saga novels but not a fan. Too many siblings & only 2 seem compelling. NO.

Q33: Regency Hist. You saw me coming, didn't you? Story needs developing in Q, hoping that's the case in pages. YES.

Q32:NA/LGBTQ - happy to see gay twist on "teens in love/one or both dying" novel. But overdone for me! NO.

Q31: WF/T/P Storm, dying husband. Q 2 brief but enough (& great pgs) to get my attn! Low WC could be issue. YES

Q30: A/HF/M. U had me @ 'minstrel actress' and time period, but MC unclear in Q and not enough confl NO

Q29: A/Upmrkt/CF. Love older male MC/POV! Sucker 4 rd trip, sm towns, lost love. Gd writing WC low. Taking chance: YES.

Q28: A/SF. Wld love post-apoca OFF Earth (anyone?). Mind upload--cool. Doesn't pay off in Q. Strng female MC-good but NO

Q27: A/SF. Love MC bros. When/where told too late in Q. Orig. outlaw story sounds better. Write that! Not as SF. NO

Q26: LF/MR. Indigenous ppl- great! But Q doesn't use culture. Char's cld b any bckgrnd. Write bk described 1st para.! NO

Q25: A /Upmrkt/WF. WWII & love letters--great! Q stalls once survivor found. Not enough conflict for me. NO

Q24: A/Spec. More NA. Thght of movie Upside Down. College setting bland. Future? Explain dimension/bonding/abilities. NO

Q23: Verb shifts. Love idea. Not enough time to fix. Clean up & submit in fall! If ranger exists, send me #. ;) (2/2)

Q23: A/Upmkt/R. Q- LOL! Love style but need substance. Where's confl.? Who's MC? Omnisc. narr. a prob. Go 3rd. (1/2)

Q22: A/NA/R. 2 much rising action & confl. Good Russian angle. Model/NYC cliche. Pgs: overdescribing! Seems A not NA. NO

Q21: A/PR. Great Q & title! Love bro & sis trapped in past & confl. Pgs: punct. issues, slow start. Dig idea so MAYBE

Q20: Love 2 voices/sides in 1 char & disorder. Q needs more devel. 1st few pgs aren't the start. Intrigued though. YES.

Q19: Like POC. Intrigued by Iran but not enough devel. Wasted pgs w/ title etc. Quote is old proverb, not Madonna! :) NO

Q18: A/WF Love London! Q needs MC age. Perhaps add music refer. too. Not enough confl 4 me. Pgs too slow/expository.NO

Q17: That was a NO. (Make LBJ more real/human.)

Q17: A/HF/T WC low. LBJ interesting. Time period good. What's new/unique we don't know abt him? Needs more development.

Q16: WC low. Q sets up female POV. Story starts male. Who's MC? Needs more than trial & higher stakes. Good writing. NO

Q15: Love war novels but not enough abt MC as person, situation, drive. Nice writing but slow pgs: mostly atmosphere. NO

Q14: Tone/voice perfect. Why not famous detective bro POV? TV show raised stakes. Must b unique. Good writing so MAYBE.

Q13: Sucker 4 Scotland (duh, see last name)! Seems paranormal not suspense. Role/power vague but like pages so YES.

Q12: Repetitive 1st para in Q. Past relatshp w/ evil antag vague. No context 4 sister. Too brief, unclear, 1 layer. NO

Q11: A/T WC too low. Again, writers not good MCs, Realm interesting but Q missing too much detail & too abstract. NO

Q10: A/Lit Hist. Great Q. Love time period/prem/char's. Nds larger war context but want more. May hv 2 fight othr ed! :) YES!

Q9: Upmrkt/WF Q/prem has depth. Good cultur. char/confl. Holmes ref odd. Pgs nd bal btwn narr's, not 100% sold on writ. but MAYBE

Q8: A/F Strong fem MC. Great confl. Divided fam needs clarity. Not sold on Shakes. ref. yet. Pages GoT-ish (good). MAYBE

Q7: DT/A Great Q, comps, platform! WC cld b 2 low. Gd confl. Gr8r threat vague. Many plot thrds. Pgs: tension, authority. MAYBE

Q6: Ok Q. WC could be higher. Char/conflict/rising action need dimension. Arthurian legend topical. Not quite unique enough. NO

Q5: Gr8 Q. Love title & plot depth. Needs genre focus & clarity--2 many ppl. Open awk w/ yoga/info/senses. Need grounding. MAYBE

Q4: More A/WF than LF. Like MC/voice. Hits tropes. 30s better than 20s. Needs deeper pers confl/goals. Pgs good but slow. MAYBE

Q:3 A/LF WC low. MC=Writer not good choice. Needs goal/confl, action, hook. Sounds smart. Like life Imit. art, but less phil. NO

Q2: A/Thriller. WC good. Q starts strong. Needs devel. Bad guys vague. Who is MC as person? Pers. goal/confl? Pgs: less expo. NO

Q1: A/Upmkt Like alt MCs & friendship. Title implies romance. Q gives away end. Missing hook & confl. Opening pgs need hook. NO

P2P Writers: If one of these is yours and you have questions, email me: therealwriter@gmail.com with "P2P Query for (book title)" in the subject line.

I am currently reading the ten partials I requested (and also have editing work to keep up with) so that's my priority. Will get back to you as soon as I can and thanks for trusting me with your book!

Everyone else, the next Pitch to Publication competition is in October, 2016. Stay tuned!