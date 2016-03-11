Recent Posts

March 11, 2016

Help Polishing Your Pitch & Pages for Twitter Comps

Need help polishing your pitch/query/pages for upcoming Twitter pitch comps?

The comp I just participated in as an editor, Pitch to Publication, or #p2p16, just ended for pitching and the author/editor pairings will be announced this Saturday (March 12).

I'm excited to start working with my first choice!

If you weren't chosen, there are still plenty of opportunities for you to pitch:

Mar 14:

Mar 17:

Apr 1: &

Apr 19: Apr 24:

 

So let's get your submission ready!

Fee: $50.

Slots available now. Space is limited.

Email: therealwriter@gmail.com with "Pitch Comps" in the subject line.

 

Posted at 10:13 AM in EDITING, PROOFREADING, CRITIQUE SERVICES, Pitch to Publication |

