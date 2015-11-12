Del Sol Press First Novel Competition

Excited to announce that Del Sol Press (of which I am now Editor-in-Chief) has just opened a first novel competition! Deadline is April 15, 2016.

The judge is Madison Smartt Bell.

DETAILS:

THE 2016 BEST FIRST NOVEL COMPETITION Del Sol Press seeks to publish exceptional work by both new and recognized writers. Our emphasis is on original, unique, and accessible work with an edge.

We are only interested in the very best work, regardless of source or type. The competition is open to all authors writing in English regardless of nationality or residence, and is available to published and unpublished authors alike. Genres we are looking for include literary and upmarket fiction, mainstream or general fiction, mystery/thriller or speculative fiction with a literary edge, serious women's fiction, and unique experimental work.

Finalist manuscripts will also be considered for publication. A second manuscript may be submitted for a reduced fee.

First Place Winner Receives A $1,500 honorarium, paid May, 2016, and book publication by Del Sol Press in fall 2016, plus 20 copies of the winning book. Second and third place winners receive free tuition to the Algonkian New York Pitch Conference where they can pitch their novels to editors in the commercial publishing business. Del Sol Press would like to thank Algonkian Writer Conferences for providing this opportunity.

Eligibility

-Writers who are at least 18 years of age and who live inside the United States.

-Simultaneous submissions are acceptable (as long as you let us know immediately if the manuscript is accepted for publication elsewhere).

-Excerpts from the manuscript may have been published previously in magazines, journals, anthologies, chapbooks, or self-published books, but must be submitted in manuscript form.

-If the work has previously been published by an independent small press or eBook press, it may be entered but only if the author has regained the rights.

-If the work is currently published and the rights remain with the publisher, the work does not qualify. If the work is self-published, it may be entered in the contest.

-If the work was previously published by a major commercial New York publisher (Penguin, Random, St. Martins, etc), or any of imprints of that publisher, it does not qualify as a "first novel" and therefore cannot be entered.

-Employees, volunteers, and board members of Del Sol Press, their partners, spouses, and immediate families, and immediate family, friends, and former students of the judge are not eligible.

More info and to submit: Del Sol First Novel Competition