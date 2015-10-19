Recent Posts

Categories

Archives

More...

Become a Fan

« About Chris Stewart, M.F.A. | Main | Del Sol Press First Novel Competition »

October 19, 2015

Bio

ChrisStewart

Chris Stewart is editor-in-chief of Del Sol Press (@DelSolPressBks), and an editor with Pitch2Pub.com, an online competition matching writers and editors for manuscript critique before submission to agents. Chris is the recipient of a Ruth Lilly Fellowship and a Pushcart Prize nominee. Some of her publications include Poetry, Ploughshares, Five Points, Blackbird, The Cortland Review, and Smartish Pace. Chris tweets @EditorStewart and provides manuscript editing and critiques. Find tips, tools, information, and inspiration on her website: www.therealwriter.com.

Posted at 01:36 PM in Bio |

| | | | |

My Photo

Sign Up for Posts, Get a 1 Page or Poem Critique!

  • Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

The Real Writer

Promote Your Page Too

Readings, Press, & Events

Feeds





  • Free Hit Counter