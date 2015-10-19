Chris Stewart is editor-in-chief of Del Sol Press (@DelSolPressBks), and an editor with Pitch2Pub.com, an online competition matching writers and editors for manuscript critique before submission to agents. Chris is the recipient of a Ruth Lilly Fellowship and a Pushcart Prize nominee. Some of her publications include Poetry, Ploughshares, Five Points, Blackbird, The Cortland Review, and Smartish Pace. Chris tweets @EditorStewart and provides manuscript editing and critiques. Find tips, tools, information, and inspiration on her website: www.therealwriter.com.